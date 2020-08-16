3,999 of CV’s 17.8K COVID cases remain active – DOH

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Out of close to 18,000 total confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Central Visayas, the Department of Health regional office has reported that only 3,999 remain active as of Saturday, August 15.

In its August 15-case bulletin, DOH-7 listed an additional 104 infections and 170 new recoveries in the region. This brings the total number of cases to 17,797 and its recoveries to 12,761.

The 104 new cases include 29 from Cebu province, 27 from Lapu-Lapu City, 23 from Cebu City, nine from Bohol, and seven from Mandaue City. Meanwhile, the recoveries reported by the health department include 121 from Cebu City, 26 from Lapu-Lapu City, 12 from Cebu province, and three from Negros Oriental.

Active cases

Cebu City, which has the highest number of confirmed cases at 9,365, now has only 1,549 cases left or only 16.54 percent that remain active. The city’s recovery count has hit 7,201 or 76.89 percent of its total confirmed cases while its death count remains at 615 with no additional mortalities logged for Saturday.

Talisay City and the towns of Consolacion and Minglanilla, which have the highest number of total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cebu province, have also brought down its number of cases under 100.

In DOH-7’s data, Talisay City has 78 active cases of its 817 total COVID cases with 656 recoveries. The city’s own tally, however, continues to vary with that of DOH as it reports 57 active cases out of 807 total confirmed infections. DOH-7 and Talisay City’s tally on COVID-19 deaths are both at 83.

In the DOH-7’s tally for Minglanilla, the active case count as of Saturday was at 57 with 383 recoveries and 22 deaths while the town’s count says it has 43 active cases with 380 recoveries and 22 deaths.

Consolacion, for its part, reported its standing case count at 54. The town, on Saturday, reported nine additional recoveries and three new cases with 381 recoveries and 29 deaths. DOH-7’s data, however, still reflects 79 active cases for the town with 341 recoveries and 30 deaths.

NegOr, Bohol cases

Based on the DOH-7 data, Negros Oriental logged three additional recoveries with no new confirmed cases bringing down its active case count to 19. The province has a total of 117 cases with 94 recoveries and four deaths.

The nine new cases reported in Bohol, meanwhile, hiked its total confirmed cases to 123 with 54 remaining active. The province has a total of 66 recoveries and three deaths.

Siquijor’s count of COVID-19 cases also remains at three with no new case reported for the island province. Siquijor has not logged any COVID-19 case until last August 1 when LSIs from the National Capital Region (NCR) who returned to the province tested positive for the infection.

From August 16 to 31, the community quarantine classification of the local government units in the region remains in the status quo. The cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, Talisay, and the towns of Minglanilla and Consolacion are under GCQ, while the four provinces are under a modified general community quarantine. / dcb