Holy Week 2025: Nearly 3,000 cops deployed across Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In Central Visayas, fewer than 3,000 policemen will be deployed to the streets to help maintain peace and order during the observance of Holy Week 2025.

Police Colonel Arvie Aserre Paraon-Bueno, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said their security plan for the holiday season includes increased police visibility and deployment.

This is part of the “LIGTAS SUMVAC 2025” coverage for the summer vacation period from April 1 to May 31.

Paraon-Bueno stated that with the expected influx of civilians in public areas during Holy Week, the law enforcement agency aims to ensure that police officers are always within the crowd’s reach.

“Kaya makikita po natin ngayon, mas marami po yung kapulisan są labas. Paglabas natin, makikita natin sila. Nagcoconduct po sila ng foot patrol. Meron pong mobile patrol bukod pa dun sa mga outposts na regularly nakapost dun to ensure po yung security ng bawat isa dito po sa Central Visayas,” said Paraon-Bueno.

(That’s why you’ll see more police personnel outside. When we go out, we’ll see them conducting foot patrols. There are also mobile patrols, in addition to officers stationed at regular outposts, to ensure the safety of everyone here in Central Visayas.)

She added that officers will be deployed to various places of convergence such as churches, major roads, commercial centers, and transport terminals across the region.

Their duties will include foot patrol, mobile patrol, and checkpoint operations. Some officers will also be stationed at police outposts for standby support.

According to Paraon-Bueno, PRO-7 personnel will be placed on heightened alert starting next week in preparation for the busy Holy Week period.

While law enforcers assured the public that a comprehensive security plan is in place, they also reminded citizens to do their part, as safety is a shared responsibility.

Paraon-Bueno advised homeowners who plan to leave town during the holidays to properly secure their homes to deter burglars.

“We also encourage yung home safety. Kung aalis po sila ng bahay, sana po i-make sure natin na nakalock po at hindi yung medyo bukas na parang nag-iinvite po sa mga masasamang loob na pasukin yung bahay nila. Tapos as much as possible po kung meron pong kapitbahay na mapagbibilinan, pagbilinan po,” she said.

(We also encourage home safety. If you’re leaving your house, please make sure it’s locked and not slightly open as if inviting wrongdoers to enter. If possible, leave your home in the care of a trusted neighbor.)

She also reminded motorists to check the roadworthiness of their vehicles, avoid driving under the influence of alcohol, and observe speed limits to prevent accidents.

While in crowded public spaces, everyone is encouraged to be alert and cautious of pickpockets who blend into crowds to steal from unsuspecting individuals.

Paraon-Bueno added that carrying large amounts of cash or wearing flashy jewelry in public is discouraged, as this could attract criminals.

In a separate statement, PRO-7 Director Police Brigadier General Redrico A. Maranan assured the public that their safety is a top priority.

“Our goal is to provide a safe and secure environment for everyone — whether you are traveling, attending religious activities, or enjoying your vacation. We ask for your cooperation in remaining vigilant and reporting any suspicious activities,” he said. /clorenciana

