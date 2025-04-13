Unidos demolishes Andonga, snags PBF title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Vicente Unidos delivered a stunning performance as he knocked out Remar Andonga in the first round to capture the Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) Bantamweight title in the main event of “Fist of Fury 7: Rumble in Mandaue,” held at the Insular Square Mall in Tabok on Saturday night, April 12.

Referee Raffy Osomo stopped the bout at the 2:03 mark of the opening round after Andonga failed to beat the mandatory count after absorbing his second knockdown of the night.

While Unidos and his team aimed for an impressive victory, they didn’t expect it to come in such swift fashion as they’ve prepared for a back-and-forth battle against an equally-determined Andonga.

From the opening bell, Unidos immediately put Andonga on the defensive. A vicious left uppercut to the body dropped the Paranaque City native, whose record fell to 5-2 (win-loss) with 2 knockouts.

UNDEFEATED

Unidos, who fights under the Chao Sy Stable, remains undefeated with a 4-0 record — three of those victories coming by knockout.

The crowd erupted in cheers, including his manager Lorenzo Chao Sy and Filipino boxing legends who were present at ringside — former four-division world champion Donnie “Ahas” Nietes, two-time world champion Dodie Boy Peñalosa, two-time world title challenger Edito Villamor, former world contender Randy Suico, and former world title challenger Z Gorres — as Unidos decisively put Andonga away.

According to Sy, they are eyeing another regional title bout for Unidos possibly this June.

In the undercard, Dave Peñalosa avenged his previous loss to Vicente Casido in their rematch, scoring a unanimous decision win after six action-packed rounds.

Judges Romar Embodo and Arnol Pascion both scored the bout 59-54, while Noel Flores had it 58-55.

Meanwhile, another Chao Sy Stable fighter, Junibert Bantay, also scored a unanimous decision victory against Chinese national Tangjiaerke Asihaer.

