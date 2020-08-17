Vehicular accident in Moalboal claims life of senior citizen

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A vehicular accident claimed the life of a 65-year-old man in Moalboal town, southwestern Cebu on Monday morning, August 17, 2020.

The victim was identified as Nolan Tapales, a resident of Barangay Poblacion East, which was where the accident also happened.

According to police, the victim, who was driving a red scooter, crashed into an incoming truck while he was exiting a mall in the town.

Police Corporal Ronnel Quinain of the Moalboal Police Station said that the motorcycle of Tapales crashed with the the white truck driven by Laureano Talledo, 56, of Barangay Balabagon of the same town.

Initial investigation revealed that Tapales may have exited the mall without seeing the truck that was on its way to the Moalboal town proper to deliver animal feeds.

Tapales was thrown off his motorcycle and landed on the roadside.

Responding medical personnel immediately brought Tapales to Badian town’s hospital but was declared dead on arrival by attending physician Dr. Porferio Ferolin.

As of this time, Quinain said Talledo is currently detained in their police station while waiting for the family of Tapales to decide whether a case for reckless imprudence resulting to homicide will be filed against Tapales. /bmjo