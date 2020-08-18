Frasco: Fight vs COVID-19 is far from over

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Despite the decline in coronavirus cases in their town, Liloan Mayor Christina Frasco is asking residents to continue to observe health protocols saying “that the fight against COVID-19 is far from over.”

On Monday, August 17, this northern Cebu town recorded another low with just two new cases of the infection. Its recoveries, on the other hand, reached seven.

With the recent addition, Liloan now has 33 active cases of the infection and a total of 200 recoveries while its COVID-related fatalities remained at 21.

“Notwithstanding the decrease in the number of active cases the past weeks, Mayor Christina Frasco would like to remind everyone that the fight against Covid-19 is far from over,” said the town’s advisory released Monday night.

New Cases

Liloan’s new COVID-19 cases are a senior citizen from Barangay Yati and a motorcycle-for-hire driver from Barangay Jubay.

Called Patient No. 253, the 63-year-old, who is also diabetic and hypertensive, was exposed to a family member, who would buy essentials at the Yati public market, and a son, who works as a security guard in one of the establishments in their town.

On August 13, he was brought to the emergency room of the Mendero Hospital in Consolation town due to persistent dizziness. He was also found to be suffering from high blood pressure, high blood sugar levels, and low hemoglobin.

The patient was transferred and admitted to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center the next day where he was also swabbed prior to admission. His test result was released on Saturday, August 15.

Patient No. 254, on the other hand, is a 33-year old motorcycle-for-hire driver who was admitted to the provincial hospital in Danao City on August 12 after he complained of breathing difficulty. His test result released on August 16 showed that he had the infection.

“The Liloan Covid-19 Operations Center is doing the contact tracing of all persons who had direct contact or were exposed to the confirmed cases. Mayor Christina Frasco has ordered that those who have been exposed to all confirmed cases should strictly undergo isolation for 14 days and that all areas or places of residence should be sanitized,” the town’s advisory reads.

Recoveries

Meanwhile, seven individuals were added to Liloan’s recovery list on Monday. Among them was a Cebu City government employee who lives in Barangay San Vicente and a medical frontliner from Barangay Yati.

Another recovery is Patient No. 230, a 53-year old male resident of Purok Proper I in Barangay San Vicente, who was believed to have contracted the infection when he earlier visited Danao City to process his application for a driver’s license.

“All of them have now tested NEGATIVE of Covid-19 and will continue to be monitored until their full recovery,” the town’s advisory added.