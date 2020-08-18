ALA Boxing closes shop after 35 years

MANILA, Philippines — The final bell has rung for ALA Boxing.

The Cebu-based promotion is closing shop after 35 years as one of the top boxing stables in the country.

ALA said the coronavirus pandemic coupled with the shutdown of its broadcast partner ABS-CBN took quite a toll on the “situation and future of the company.”

“After 35 years, ALA BOXING (ALA Promotions and ALA Gym) would like to say farewell and thank you to our supporters from all over the world,” the company said in a statement Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

“The pandemic and the closure of our longtime broadcast network partner ABS-CBN has affected the overall situation and future of the company.”

The stable also said all of its fighters will be released “so they can look for greener pastures for their respective careers.”

ALA, owned by Tony Aldeguer and son Michael, produced world champions including four-division titleholder Donnie “Ahas” Nietes and former IBF light flyweight champion Milan Melindo.