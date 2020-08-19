Mandaue’s COVID recovery rate now at 79.46 percent

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | August 19,2020 - 08:41 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City’s recovery count is now at 1, 617 with the addition of 10 more on Tuesday, August 18.

A report posted by the city’s Public Information Office shows that the city is only left with 336 active cases of the infection, 10 of which were also added on the same day.

The city’s recovery rate is now at 79.46 percent while its COVID-related death log remains at 82.

Barangay Tipolo had the most number of five recoveries on Tuesday while Barangays Alang-alang, Cabancalan, Cambaro, Maguikay, and Subangdaku had one each.

Its new cases, on the other hand, are from Barangays Canduman – 2, Casili – 1, Tabok -1, Pagsabungan – 1, Jagobiao – 1, Subangdaku -1, Tipolo -1, Cambaro – 1, Opao – 1

The patients are aged between 21 to 79-years-old.

“DRRMO personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved. Tracing of the patients’ contacts are also being done as of writing,” the city’s advisory reads.