In Photos: City Hall sends aid to Bonbon flash flood victims

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Personnel of the Crisis Intervention Team of the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) in Cebu City were sent to the mountain barangay of Bonbon to identify the needs of families that were displaced by the flash flood on Monday, August 17.

Mayor Edgardo Labella said in a post on his Facebook page Tuesday night, August 18, that his administration, through DSWS, will make sure that the needs of the affected families are addressed.

“Kanunay nga andam ang kagamhanan sa Dakbayan sa Sugbo sa paghatod og hinabang ngadto sa mga apektadong pamilya,” Labella said.

(The Cebu City government is always prepared to send aid to the affected families.)

READ: Residents in Cebu City mountain barangay lose homes to flash flood

Monday’s flash flood damaged at least 22 structures that were built along the Mananga River in Barangay Bonbon.

Photos below are courtesy of Edgardo Labella: