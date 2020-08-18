Residents in Cebu City mountain barangay lose homes to flash flood

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Residents living near the Mananga River in Barangay Bonbon, a mountain barangay in Cebu City, lost their homes following a flash flood on Monday, August 17, 2020.

This was confirmed by the City Disaster Risk Reduction Office (CDRRMO) Harold Alcontin in a phone interview with CDN Digital on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

He said that on late Monday evening, of which the exact time was undetermined, rain poured heavily in the mountain barangay, causing the water from the Mananga River to rise rapidly and wash away at least parts of 22 houses from Sitios Managoksok and Upper Biasong.

The Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) is currently in Bonbon to provide food packs and relief goods to the affected families.

Alcontin said they have assigned CDRRMO officers in the area as they expect rains to continue in the next few days, making the area still dangerous for the residents.

DSWS Assistant Head Jonil Matuguina told CDN Digital via Messenger that they are now conducting house-to-house validation in the area for the financial aid. Matuguina said they brought food packs for the residents enough to last for at least three days.

Alcontin warned the public, especially those living along riversides, that flashfloods should be expected due to heavy rains this season.

He urged the residents to be vigilant at all times and evacuate if necessary. He also urged the barangays to conduct information drives on the emergency safety protocols during disasters such as flooding along rivers. /bmjo

