Alcoy’s active cases now totals to 6 with addition of 1 more on Aug. 19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Active cases of the infection in the municipality of Alcoy that is located in the southern part of Cebu province increased to six with the addition of a new case this Wednesday, August 19.

In an advisory, the Alcoy Rural Health Unit (ARHU) reported that the town’s new patient is a 41-year-old resident of Barangay Poblacion.

The patient is symptomatic but is already in a stable condition and will have to remain at the isolation facility until such time that she is fully recovered from the infection.

“Contact tracing for this case is already done and all direct contacts are already in self-isolation,” the advisory reads.

As of Wednesday morning, Alcoy town logged a total of 17 cases of the coronavirus disease, of which six are active cases. “Please always follow our health protocols of proper wearing of mask covering the mouth and nose, meticulous handwashing, and social distancing all the time to impede the possible spread of COVID19 in our community,” the ARHU advisory said. / dcb