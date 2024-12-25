Sinulog 2025: Liquor ban set, street parties pending – Garcia

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A liquor ban will be implemented during the Sinulog 2025 festivities, while decisions on allowing street parties remain under study, Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia announced.

In a press conference on December 23, Garcia revealed plans to issue an executive order this week prohibiting the sale and consumption of alcohol within 200 to 300 meters of the Sinulog grand parade route.

He noted that the specific hours of the ban was still being determined.

Beyond the liquor ban, Garcia said he was also evaluating whether to allow street parties.

He also said that he might be open to allowing celebrations confined to establishments rather than those held on public streets.

“Regarding street parties, (I) am still studying the situation. Anytime soon mogawas na nang akong executive order kabahin sa Sinulog (Anytime soon, my executive order about the Sinulog will be released),” Garcia said.

Despite delays in the Cebu City Council’s approval of the 2025 annual budget, Garcia assured the public that Sinulog events would proceed as planned.

He explained that the 2024 budget, which accommodated 40 contingents, would suffice for next year’s celebration.

“I think the budget for 2024 was good for ing-ana kadaghana (40 contigents) pero wa nato ma-used-up kay tungod 14 ra ka contingents. Pero kadtong budget-ta good na to for 40. It will suffice. Besides, motabang man nato ang Sinulog Foundation,” he said.

(I think the budget for 2024 was good for that number (40 contingents) but we did not used up the budget because there were only 14 contingents at that time. But that budget, that was good for 40 contingents. It will suffice. Besides the Sinulog Foundation will also help us.)

Meanwhile, the Council continues to deliberate on the city’s 2025 budget proposal, which has raised the possibility of operating under a re-enacted budget.

A similar liquor ban was enforced by Mayor Michael Rama during Sinulog 2024, along with a ban on street parties to maintain the celebration’s religious solemnity.

“Naa ba gyu’y mo honor ta’g Señor Santo Niño [unya] maghubog-hubog ta? Wala man na, dili man na di man na mo coincide,” he said.

(When we honor the Señor Santo Niño, will you do it getting drunk? That is not it, that really is not it, it will not really coincide.)

The liquor ban aligns with Cebu City Ordinance No. 1413, also known as the Liquor Licensing Ordinance, which prohibits bars, beer houses, and karaoke lounges within 100 meters of schools and churches from selling alcohol.

The ordinance also bans the sale of alcoholic beverages to minors, with violators facing fines of at least P1,000, six months of imprisonment, or both.

Additionally, City Ordinance No. 1929 penalizes public drunkenness in areas such as streets, alleys, plazas, and parks. Violators face three months of imprisonment, a P1,000 fine, or both.

