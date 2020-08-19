Netizens find other ways to use motorcycle barriers

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It’s official: Motorcycle barriers are not required for riders living under the same household anymore.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the Interagency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) made motorcycle barriers mandatory for riders living in the same household.

But on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, the The National Task Force (NTF) against COVID-19 approved pillion riding without protective dividers if the riders are living in the same house.

While most riders are rejoicing with this development, some are furious since they have already bought these barriers.

Well, don’t worry guys. Some netizens have come to help by introducing new ideas on how to use those barriers at home.

Ready? Here are some of those ideas in photos:

Cebuano artist Francis Sollano Tan and his team were busy making durable yet affordable motorcycle barriers to cater to riders who are living within a tight budget. So instead of putting their products to waste, one of his staff thought about using it as a barrier against oil spatter when cooking fried dishes.

Netizen Dadi Carl had the same same idea. Cooking your favorite fried pork cubes is made safer now!

How about this idea by netizen Jerwin Baricuatro? The photo shows the barrier being used as a laundry aid. He posted this video with a caption, “Gamit raman diay gihapon ang barrier.” (The barriers are still useful afterall.)

