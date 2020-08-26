City Wok unveils Mandaue branch, introduces new food options and services

Known for their delectable and “Instagramable” dimsum collection and fast Chinese Food delivery, City Wok recently launched its expansion branch located along Hernan Cortes Street in Mandaue City, Cebu.

From its first and founding branch in Lahug, Cebu City, City Wok has successfully grown and continues to grow as their Chinese food options and insta-worthy buns are starting to appeal to the Cebuanos and Cebuanos at heart.

While their branch at Lahug is able to cater to their customers in Mandaue City, Rodney Co, co-owner of City Wok, said customers can expect the same excellent customer support, fast delivery, and fresh and authentic food from their new branch. The new branch looks to cater to orders not only from Mandaue but also in Mactan and other northern towns of Cebu.

For their new Mandaue branch, City Wok not only offers a more efficient customer and delivery service, they also prepared new food options for customers to try.

Together with their branch opening, they introduced the new City Wok Rice Bowls and added a few items on their menu like the Special Patatim and Xiao Long Bao.

City Wok’s New food offerings | Contributed Photo

Also new to their services, they now offer a Chef’s special party menu if you’re planning for a socially distant in-person celebration at home. City Wok’s seasoned chefs can create course options for serving all your special guests.

Considering the dining situation brought by the pandemic, City Wok’s new store is designed to focus on takeout, delivery, and curbside pickup, a first for Chinese Food in Cebu.

If you want to try City Wok’s new food offerings, you may contact them directly on its Facebook page https://web.facebook.com/citywokcebu/ or you can call and text them through their mobile numbers 0905 221 3480 and 0999 422 2045.

They are also available on FoodPanda and Grabfood for deliveries. /bmjo