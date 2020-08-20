Mandaue City Jail logs COVID-19 case anew

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City Jail has recorded a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection anew, three weeks after all its previous cases have been declared as recovered.

In Mandaue City’s COVID-19 update on Wednesday evening, August 19, 2020, the city reported that one of its eight new infections is a 27-year-old male from the city jail.

The city, however, did not identify if the new case is an inmate or a personnel of the penitentiary.

Last July 28, the city has reported that the last 11 active cases out of the City Jail’s 242 confirmed cases have already recovered. One had passed away among the previously confirmed cases in the jail.

Aside from the new infection in the City Jail, the other seven cases are from the community — Barangay Cabancalan, 2; Cubacub, 2; Labogon, 1; Looc, 1; and Banilad, 1.

Despite the additional infections, the city’s active cases continue to drop as it logs more daily recoveries from the viral disease. On Wednesday, Mandaue City reported 22 additional recoveries, raising its total recovery count to 1,639.

The new recoveries are from Barangay Tabok, 5; Centro, 5; Maguikay, 4; and one from Barangays Cabancalan, Canduman, Cubacub, Guizo, Looc, Subangdaku, Tipolo, and Umapad.

The city’s COVID-19 related deaths also remain at 82 with no additional mortalities reported since July 30.

As of August 19, Mandaue City has 322 active cases or 15.76 percent of its 2,043 total confirmed infections. /bmjo

Read: Mandaue recoveries near 1.6K, 350 cases remain active