Mandaue recoveries near 1.6K, 350 cases remain active

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The downtrend in the number of active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues with the city’s active infection count dropping to 350 as of Sunday, August 16, 2020.

The city government reported an additional 44 recoveries from Barangays Looc – 8; Casuntingan – 7; Cabancalan – 5; Alang-alang – 4; Tabok – 4; Bakilid – 3; Centro – 3; Subangdaku – 3; Tipolo – 2; Opao – 1; Pagsabungan – 1; Paknaan – 1; Tawason – 1; and Umapad – 1.

These new recoveries hiked the total number of individuals who recovered from the viral infection to 1,591 and effectively dropped the number of active cases in the city to 350 despite logging eight new infections on Sunday.

The eight new cases raise the total number of infections in the city to 2,023. They are from Barangays Paknaan, Canduman, Maguikay, Centro, and Cambaro.

The eldest among the newly confirmed patients is an 83-year-old male from Upper Canduman. He is patient MC2022. The youngest of the new cases, on the other hand, is a 30-year-old woman from Riverside, Caduman.

The City’s Public Information Office (PIO) said disinfection measures and contact tracing activities are already underway for the new cases.

Meanwhile, the city’s count on COVID-19 related deaths is still at 82 with no new mortalities reported in the past 17 days. It was last July 30 when the city encoded 32 additional deaths to its previous count of 50 mortalities.

The PIO had explained that the reporting of deaths is not real-time since they wait for the availability of death certificates before officially tagging a patient as a COVID-19 death.

Despite the downtrend in the number of cases, Mandaue City remains to be under general community quarantine (GCQ) at least until the end of August. / dcb