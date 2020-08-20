Google, Gmail crashes reported worldwide

MANILA, Philippines — Various users of Google, its e-mailing application Gmail and other services connected to the tech giant reported crashes and bugs on Thursday (Philippine time).

Several netizens on social media sites reported being unable to use various Gmail functions, including placing and saving attachments on e-mails, while uploading and creation of files in Google Drive were also hampered.

Some of the following issues were noted by Google in a service detail made public by the company:

Gmail sending issues

Meet recording issues

Creating files issues in Drive

CSV user upload issues in Admin Console

Posting message issues in Google Chat

Sites adding new pages issues

Keep issues

Voice mail issues

According to Google, teams are investigating the issue while some users have reported restored services already as of 5:40 p.m.

“We are continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by 8/20/20, 5:38 PM detailing when we expect to resolve the problem,” Google said in its service details found on this page: https://www.google.com/appsstatus#hl=en&v=issue&sid=1&iid=a45de3b26d6c5872f4cfe8e3424d7a82

“Gmail service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users in the near future. Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change,” it added.

As of 7:10 p.m., Google assured users that the problem hounding Gmail users would be resolved.

“The problem with Gmail should be resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. System reliability is a top priority at Google. We are making continuous improvements to make our systems better,” Google noted.

Meanwhile, Google’s outage has been the source of jokes and memes on the internet as people have found the company’s applications to be of great importance, especially during a pandemic where people are forced to stay home and work remotely to avoid coronavirus transmissions.

A lot of students who are adapting to online classes for now also use Google applications for most of their activities.

“Bruh imagine having school right now and having to use Gmail to summit your assignment cringe #gmaildown,” a Twitter user said.

As of 2019, Gmail is said to have almost two billion users around the globe, making it one — if not the largest e-mail host company in the world. [ac]