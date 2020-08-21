Cebu City dad to telcos: Provide better internet connection

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak is urging the telecommunication companies (telcos) to provide stronger internet connection to households as schools have begun to conduct online classes this week.

The councilor said there is an apparent need for better internet connection, whether in mobile data connection or household wifi connection, so that students will be able to keep up with the distance learning method.

“With the advent of distance learning, good and stable internet connection is vital to access online platforms and to ensure uninterrupted online classes,” said Tumulak.

The City Council echoed Tumulak’s call for a better internet connection in the city and approved a resolution that would request all telcos in the city to improve their services in the city.

Any improvement on the internet would also help ensure that the students will not be forced to go out of their homes to use an internet cafe, risking exposure to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

The resolution will be sent to all telcos to urge them to increase the bandwidth allocation and improve the provision of their services in Cebu City.

Tumulak hopes the telcos would heed the request of the council as many students have been complaining of weak internet connection lately.

He said education cannot be compromised due to sluggish internet connection. /bmjo

