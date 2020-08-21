COVID recoveries in Region 7 reaches 14,000

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The total number of coronavirus recoveries in Central Visayas has breached the 14,000-mark, recent data from the regional health office here showed.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), in its latest coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) bulletin, stated that they have recorded 14,083 patients in the region who have successfully recovered from the infection.

This developed after the DOH-7, on Thursday, August 20, 2020, logged 134 additional recoveries. This translates to a recovery rate of around 77.6 percent.

Central Visayas has already documented a total of 18,145 confirmed cases of COVID-19 from all provinces belonging in the region, with 9,446 coming from Cebu City.

DOH-7 said they reported 91 new cases on Thursday.

Of this number, 3,007 were classified as active cases, which pertain to patients who are still infected with SARS-CoV-2. Most of the active cases remained under isolation, meaning these patients are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms of the disease.

Cebu City, tagged as the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Central Visayas, continues to report more recoveries than new cases. Last Thursday, it logged 54 more COVID-19 recoveries whereas newly infected patients were at 27 only.

COVID-19 mortalities, on the other hand, stood at 1,055 as of August 20. DOH -7 recorded two more deaths related to the disease on Thursday, which came from Cebu province and Talisay City.

Most areas belonging in Central Visayas have already shifted to the most relaxed form of community quarantine except for the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, Talisay, and the towns of Consolacion and Minglanilla, which are under a stricter general community quarantine (GCQ). /bmjo