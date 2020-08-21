Six ‘tigbakay’ aficionados arrested in Madridejos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Six men are now facing charges for violating Presidential Decree 449 or the illegal cockfighting law, after they were caught participating in a “tigbakay” (cockfighting) in Sitio Bag-ong Dalan, Barangay Talangnan in Madridejos town, on Bantayan Island, Cebu, on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

With the help of the Regional Intelligence Division, Madridejos Police arrested the men identified as Primitivo Seares Maspara, 41; Lester H. Emmacin, 27; Philip Villaceran, 25; Giovannie L. Patino, 43; Vicente V. Maspara, 52; and Pelilio C.Morales, 46, who are residents of Barangay Poblacion of the town.

According to Police Captain Windell Parba Abellana, chief of the Madridejos Police Station, they received information about men participating in illegal gambling activities in the area without face masks.

“Information came from intelligence and community na concerned about quarantine protocols,” said Abellana.

Three fighting cocks and a cash of P3,100 were confiscated from the arrested men during the operation.

Abellana said that despite their constant patrolling to be able to inform the community of the health protocols and to follow the rules, there are still individuals who choose to violate protocols, leaving the police no choice but to keep on arresting them.

“Naa gyud mapangahason bisag unsaon,” said Abellana.

(There are really those who are daring no matter how much we inform about the law.)

As of this posting, the six men are being detained in the station’s facility pending the filing of charges. /bmjo