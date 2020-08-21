Boy with relapsed cancer needs help for chemotherapy

A 14-year-old boy from Barangay South Poblacion, Naga City greatly needs financial help as he continues to undergo chemotherapy treatment.

Lance Andre Alberto was first diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma on April 19, 2018. He was 12 years old that time. Prior to his diagnosis, Lance experienced body weakness and he suddenly became unconscious inside their house. His parents rushed him to the nearest hospital in Naga City. After medical interventions were carried out, he was transferred to a hospital in Cebu City for further assessment and treatment. Lance was then confined in the pediatric intensive care unit for ten days. After a series of diagnostic tests, it was found out that a growing mass had obstructed his airway and the results also confirmed his diagnosis. Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma is a type of cancer that originates from the lymphatic system. This disease is characterized by tumors that develop from lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell. It is more common than the other general type of lymphoma. Advances in treatment have helped improve the prognosis for people with this disease.

Lance’s chemotherapy started on May 7, 2018. It was the first out of the six cycles of his treatment protocol. He then successfully completed the six cycles on October 2018. On January 20, 2019, his attending physician noted an increasing mass on the left side of his back and then declared that his Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma is in relapse. Subsequently, his chemotherapy was started once again and his new treatment protocol would last for four years. Currently, he is on maintenance phase of the treatment that began on January 20, 2020.

Lance is a thoughtful boy who has a close bond with his family. He is the youngest of the three siblings. He is also a grade 8 student who loves to cook and dreams to become a chef someday. His father is now out of work. His mother works as an office clerk who earns at least P350 per day. His older siblings also lend a hand to support the family as they work as a business administration and accounting graduate. Because of the costly nature and long duration of Lance’s chemotherapy, the combined income of the family is insufficient to sustain his treatment. Their financial resources are already exhausted. Thus in order to save the life of their cherished child, his parents are sincerely asking for financial help from benevolent individuals who have the heart to share.

Those who wish to donate may coordinate with Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu at Room 210 Cebu City Health Building with contact numbers (032) 232-4706, 412-9020, and 0933-194-0197 or kindly deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip. Thank you.