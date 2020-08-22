Realities of online classes portrayed in a photo contest in Alegria

CEBU CITY, Philippines — How are your online classes so far?

Some are doing just fine while others are having quite a hard time, right?

Let’s see how our students are getting accustomed to the “new norm” in studying through an online photo contest.

The Sangguniang Kabataan in Alegria launched last August 12 the online photo contest, “Linggo ng Kabataan 2020 Mobile Photography Contest.”

The photo contest is encouraging the youth to join in and submit their entries depicting the new normal in studying.

Entries for the contest are all posted on the youth Facebook page of Alegria, Kabataan Alegria.

According to one of the page admins, Kim Leguiz, the SK of their town together with the youth organizations.

“The committee came up to this idea because a photo contest might be a very relevant way of expressing the timely opinions of the youth especially with regards to the theme, “Edukasyon sa mga kabatan-onan karong panahon sa pandemiya” that is in no need for them to violate any health protocols, for them to exhibit their ideas and showcase their talents,” she said.

Since the contest was launched they have already received 15 entries as of Saturday, August 22, 2020.

Let’s look at some of the entries here:

The photo with the most number of reactions and shares wins the contest with prize money and a certification from the SK of Alegria.

The deadline for submission of entries will be on August 27 and winners will be announced on August 31.

Casts your votes now and be amazed at how the youth of Alegria depict the new realities of online classes. /dbs