Liloan’s active cases now at 37

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A bank employee and food vendor were the most recent addition to the coronavirus disease cases that were reported in Liloan town on Saturday, August 22.

Their addition slightly increased to 37 the town’s active cases of the infection, the town’s advisory said.

Patient No. 267 is a 21-year old female resident of Purok Mangga in Barangay Cotcot. She works as an employee of a bank that operates inside a mall in Consolacion town.

On August 19, she was swabbed in a hospital in Mandaue City as a company requirement and her test results released two days later showed that she had the infection.

Patient No. 268, on the other hand, is a 37-year old female resident of Purok Pagatpat in Barangay Poblacion.

On August 20, the food vendor accompanied an uncle for a checkup in a government hospital in Cebu City. She was swabbed as a mandatory hospital requirement and her test result that was released the next day yielded positive results.

“Mayor Christina Frasco has ordered that those who have been exposed to all confirmed cases should strictly undergo isolation for 14 days and that all areas or places of residence should be sanitized,” the town’s advisory reads.

As of Saturday, Liloan town logged 37 active cases of the infection, 209 recoveries and 22 deaths.

But despite reduction in the town’s COVID-19 count, Frasco continues to remind her constituents “to continue to follow the Municipal-wide curfew of 8PM to 5AM, practice social and physical distancing, wear face mask and observe proper hygiene at all times.”

Frasco said that while they remain under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), all forms of mass and social gatherings are also prohibited.