Consolacion cops ready charges against 6 tigbakay gamblers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Consolacion policemen will be filing illegal cockfighting charges against six men — one of whom was arrested while the five others are at large — for engaging in “tigbakay” activity in the mountain barangay of Pitogo, Consolacion, Cebu at 11 a.m. today, August 23, 2020.

However, of the six men, only Christian Medalle, 26, temporarily residing in the area, was caught by the police while the five others, who were identified as certain Bobet; Butchoy; Jackson; Bankay and Libat, escaped when police arrived in the area.

Police Master Sergeant Achilles Bacorta of the Consolacion Police Station told CDN Digital that when they received a call about the activity, they immediately went to the area.

But the location, said Bacorta, was in the downhill part of the mountain and it was easy for the group to spot whoever was coming down to the reach the area.

He said when they arrived, the crowd had already scattered and ran off in different directions.

“Wala na namo ma abtan kay lisod man ang lugar pero kaning usa nadakpan unya nailhan man pud niya ang lima,” said Bacorta.

(We did not catch them because the area is quite difficult to reach but we caught one, who also identified the five other suspects.)

Bacorta said that they would file the charges on Monday, August 24, 2020.

The tigbakay raid in Consolacion happened two days after six people were also arrested in Madridejos town in northern Cebu.

He said that they would be closely monitoring the area because there had been several reports about men continuously coming back to the area to hold “tigbakay” there.

Bacorta said that it was also not the first time that they had arrested some individuals from the area.

“Sige gihapon tigbakay bisag bawal unya wala pagyud mag mask,” said Bacorta.

(They still continue to engage in this illegal cockfighting activity called tigbakay. It is illegal and those who participated in the illegal cockfighting activity were not wearing masks.)/dbs