Alcoy logs two new COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two new cases have been added to the municipality of Alcoy’s tally of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infections on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

In its update, the municipality said one of the two new cases was a worker in the local government unit of Alcoy town while the other one was employed in Cebu City. These are the town’s 20th and 21st COVID-19 cases.

Patient No. 20, a 53-year-old, who works in the LGU, is in a stable condition although he is exhibiting mild symptoms of the infection. He is currently under isolation, the LGU said.

The case was detected from the local government’s contact tracing activities last week which resulted in the testing of 11 persons and isolation of over 100 individuals.

Meanwhile, the second additional patient that the town reported on Sunday is a 25-year-old man from Barangay Daanglungsod. The LGU said Patient No. 21 is employed in Cebu City and is currently asymptomatic. He is currently under isolation in Cebu City after he was swabbed during a contact tracing activity in his workplace.

“All direct contacts of the above-mentioned patients were already identified and isolated. And we are hoping that these will be the last positive cases that we will have in this current COVID-19 transmission in our municipality,” the LGU said.

The local government called on its constituents to immediately isolate themselves if they experience symptoms of the infection such as fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, or loss of smell in order to curtail the spread of the infection.

The town also reminded the public to continue to observe health protocols such as the wearing of masks, proper handwashing, and the practice of social distancing./dbs