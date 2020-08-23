Defense chief thumbs down move for revolutionary government

MANILA, Philippines — Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has expressed opposition to calls for the establishment of a revolutionary government to be headed by President Rodrigo Duterte until the end of his term in 2022.

In a Viber message to reporters on Saturday, Lorenzana said that like Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Archie Gamboa, the Department of National Defense also received an invitation to attend the August 20 meeting that will push for the creation of a revolutionary government.

“We got it thru viber but not send to us by the alleged authors,” Lorenzana said.

“We do not support them,” he added.

Gamboa earlier confirmed that he received an invitation from the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte – National Executive Coordinating Committee (MRRD-NECC) to attend the meeting. MRRD-NECC is an organization that urged Duterte to run for presidency in the 2016 polls.

PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, however, assured that the PNP “remains true and loyal to the Constitution” and “will continue to uphold it and obey legal orders from the duly constituted authorities.”

“The PNP will never support any move to establish a revolutionary government,” said Banac.

The opposition from the defense department and the national police force surfaced after around 300 people, including supporters who participated online, earlier assembled at the Clark Freeport in Pampanga to support the establishment of a revolutionary government to be headed by Duterte.