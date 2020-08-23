Late ‘Black Mamba’ Kobe Bryant’s 42nd birthday celebrated online

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The year 2020 was believed to have spiraled down out of control when a tragic plane crash happened.

It was on January 26, 2020, when the “Black Mamba” Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers died, together with his daughter, Gigi.

For months now some of the people, who looked at the “Black Mamba” as an inspiration, have still been having a hard time filling the void living in a world without him.

Today, August 23, the world remembers a great basketball player, dad, and an inspiration because today could have been Bryant’s 42nd birthday.

Social media postings from fans all over the world are catching attention online as they pay their respect to the Mamba.

On Twitter, #Kobe has been the 10th most trending topic in the Philippines.

Tweets about some of his famous shots and moves were posted to re-live his glorious years.

Happy birthday Kobe Bryant. Today, he would have turned 42. We miss you everyday @kobebryant ♾pic.twitter.com/AP0XHwl8dq — Laker Facts (@LakerFacts) August 23, 2020