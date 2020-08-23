Grandfather shows love by building treehouse for grandson’s online class

CEBU CITY, Philippines— What’s that one thing your grandfather did for you that you cannot forget?

Did he build you a treehouse in the middle of a rice field to get a better internet connection for class?

Because, Martin Curangcurang, 55, from Alicia Bohol, surely did just that for his second-grade grandson, Arvin Jay Curangcurang.

Martin, who works as a farmer, knew that his grandson would need a good spot for internet connection.

Read: Realities of online classes portrayed in a photo contest in Alegria

And to no surprise, he built Arvin a small treehouse where his grandson could have a better internet connection for his online classes.

Giecel Marie Curangcurang, who goes by the Facebook name “Miyay”, told CDN Digital the story behind the makeshift treehouse.

“The treehouse is just near our house, but in our house (the) signal is slow. So my father, Martin, decided to make a treehouse for Arvin in the middle of the field, where my father is the caretaker,” she said.

In his uniform, you can see Arvin paying attention during their online class with fewer distractions from people around and no internet interruptions too.

Arvin’s parents are both working in Manila and left Arvin under the care of his grandparents.

Giecel said that his father spent at least a couple of days to make the treehouse right before classes started.

Read: Online classes may be extended to about 7 to 8 hours — DepEd

And the hard work of Martin paid off upon seeing his grandson paying attentively during class discussions and is always so giddy to attend class to see his classmates.

Now, everyday, Arvin hops on the back of the motorcycle driven by his lolo Martin to make sure his uniform is in top condition while he attends class on the makeshift treehouse made by lolo Martin in the middle of a rice field in Bohol.

Grandparents deserve all the love in the world, don’t you think? /dbs