148 arrested as PSG fans riot after defeat: Paris police

By: Agence France Presse - Inquirer.net | August 24,2020 - 02:29 PM

Firefighters extinguish a burning car near the Champs-Elysees in Paris on August 23, 2020, as PSG supporters gather after the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon. – Bayern Munich won the Champions League on August 23, 2020 after a 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain saw the German giants crowned Europe’s top team for the sixth time. Kingsley Coman’s 59th-minute header ensured Bayern triumphed at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon and condemned his boyhood club PSG to defeat in their first ever final in the competition (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP)

Police said Monday they arrested 148 people as Paris Saint-Germain fans set cars ablaze, smashed shop windows and clashed with police in the French capital after the team’s Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich.

The violence occurred around the Parc des Princes stadium and on the Champs-Elysees avenue during and after the match on Sunday night, police said on Twitter.

Thousands of supporters had gathered at the Parc des Princes to cheer on PSG, lighting flares and chanting as they watched the 1-0 defeat in Lisbon on a big screen.

