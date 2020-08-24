No quarantine pass tops in Cebu City’s violations under GCQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Even if Cebu City is already under general community quarantine (GCQ), quarantine passes remained as a requirement when going outside.

But this policy is the most frequently violated, with close to 1,000 individuals caught without having one since August 1, the first day of GCQ for Cebu City.

Citing data from the police, Councilor Dave Tumulak on Monday, August 24, said they observed that a lot were apprehended for going out with no quarantine passes.

Violations

From August 1 to August 15, police records showed that they had caught a total of 884 residents without passes.

It was higher compared to the number they posted in the previous period, from July 16 to July 31, where 659 were apprehended during the city’s modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) mode.

The least violated rule was the mandatory wearing of face masks and social distancing. A total of 124 people were rounded up for not wearing face masks in public places since August 1.

As a result, Tumulak urged residents to always comply with health protocols. He also said they should be reminded that a city ordinance has been enacted that penalizes quarantine violators.

“Again and again, we urge our residents to keep in their mind that the virus is already here, and we must not let our guard down,” said Tumulak in a mix of Cebuano of English.

“Our constituents should be always reminded that our barangay tanods (village watchmen in English) and city police are serious in enforcing our health protocols,” he added.

Top 10 Barangays

Meanwhile, statistics from police showed the barangays in Cebu City where they had apprehended huge numbers of quarantine violators.

Lahug topped the list with 137 individuals caught from August 1 to August 15. It was followed by Labangon with 102, Guadalupe with 99, Banilad with 84, Punta Princesa with 83, Sambag 1 with 80, Sambag 2 with 74, Mabolo with 70, Talamban with 70, and Hipodromo with 56. /dbs