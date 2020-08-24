DOH-7 reports lower cases of dengue

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The regional health office in Central Visayas has recorded lower dengue cases for the first half of 2020.

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, spokesperson of the Department of Health here (DOH-7), said they posted a 41.16 percent decline of dengue patients in the region from January 1, 2020 to August 22, 2020.

Loreche said they recorded a total of 9,688 cases of the mosquito-borne disease, with 37 deaths, as of August 22 this year.

This number, she said, was lower compared to the same period last year, where they recorded a total of 16,467 patients and 69 deaths.

“Data from our different disease reporting units showed that our dengue cases for this year are lower compared with the same months of last year,” said Loreche.

“Not only did we have lower cases but we also have lower CFR (case fatality rates),” she added.

Loreche said a possible explanation of the decline in dengue, one of the deadliest diseases found in the country, is the fact that minors are mandated to stay inside the houses and with schools postponed or done virtually due to the coronavirus disease pandemic.

“Most of the children nowadays are not in schools and naa ra man sud sa panimalay (and they just stayed indoors). Dengue is caused by mosquitoes active and biting during the day,” she explained.

Nevertheless, the DOH – 7 official urged local government units (LGUs) to continue monitoring any reported cases of dengue in their communities, and sustain their programs aimed at eradicating the dengue virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines dengue as a mosquito-borne viral infection caused by the dengue virus (DENV). It is mainly spread through the bite of an infected, female Aedes aegypti mosquito.

Loreche also advised private individuals to clean their surroundings, particularly in getting rid of any containers with stagnant water where dengue-carrying mosquitoes usually thrive and wear clothes that protect them from mosquito bites.

“We’re still in August and we still have many more months ahead of us. But let’s intend to keep it this way (lower numbers),” she said.

DOH-7 also told the public that even amid a coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, they should be mindful of other diseases such as dengue. /bmjo