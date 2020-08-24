Thief takes P16K from Capitol accounting office

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are in the hunt for the suspect who barged inside the accounting and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) offices of the Cebu Provincial Capitol and took at least P16,000 cash from one of the drawers of the offices at around 12 am on Monday, August 24, 2020.

Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, director of Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), told reporters on Monday afternoon, August 24, 2020, that the P16,000 cash stolen from the accounting office was personal money of one of its employees.

He said they were already able to acquire closed circuit television (CCTV) footage showing the still unidentified male person exiting the DSWD office and entering the accounting office.

“A male suspect in small built was seen entering the offices,” said Mariano.

Based on the initial investigation, Mariano said that the male suspect entered the through the air conditioning slot at the DWSD office window which was only covered by a board made out of wood. Mariano said that the suspect entered around 12 midnight. He added that the suspect checked drawers of the DSWSD office before going through the accounting office.

As of this posting, Mariano said that they have turned over the follow up investigation to the Abellana Police station while the CPPO will be investigating if there are any lapses in the security side of the Capitol.

“We will revisit any lapses of the security unit of the Capitol. There should be no one able to enter the areas past working hours and especially unauthorized persons,” said Mariano. /bmjo

