Duterte’s address to nation to air Tuesday morning

MANILA, Philippines — The address of President Rodrigo Duterte to the nation will air on Tuesday, according to presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

“Meeting is still on-going at 10:59 p.m. and will probably continue for at least one more hour,” Roque explained in a message sent to reporters on Monday.

Presidential Communications Operations Office Undersecretary Rocky Ignacio said the address would air 9 a.m. via People’s Television Network.

The President was supposed to speak to the nation on the government’s expenses related to its COVID-19 response.

Roque earlier said the President has asked government agencies to submit their expense reports to his office.