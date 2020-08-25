Duterte’s address to nation to air Tuesday morning
MANILA, Philippines — The address of President Rodrigo Duterte to the nation will air on Tuesday, according to presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.
“Meeting is still on-going at 10:59 p.m. and will probably continue for at least one more hour,” Roque explained in a message sent to reporters on Monday.
Presidential Communications Operations Office Undersecretary Rocky Ignacio said the address would air 9 a.m. via People’s Television Network.
The President was supposed to speak to the nation on the government’s expenses related to its COVID-19 response.
Roque earlier said the President has asked government agencies to submit their expense reports to his office.
