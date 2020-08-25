Barangay Buhisan bust yields P544K worth of illegal drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 41-year-old high-value individual (HVI) was arrested by cops from the Labangon Police Station here in a buy-bust operation conducted in Sitio Kadasig Phase 4, Barangay Buhisan on Tuesday dawn, August 25, 2020.

Police Captain Jonathan Dela Cerna, station commander of Labangon Police Station, identified the suspect as Dennis Saavedra Villaver, a resident of the area, who was found in possession of at least 80 grams of suspected shabu worth P544,000.

According to Dela Cerna, it took them about one week of monitoring before making the move on Villaver. They knew of his activities after receiving reports from concerned citizens.

Based on the information they gathered, Dela Cerna revealed that it has already been two years since Villaver started operating in the area. He is said to be capable of disposing about 200 grams of illegal drugs every week.

Villaver’s target area, according to Dela Cerna, is focused in Barangay Buhisan. But he could also deliver to neighboring barangays through meet ups, which is often his method of delivering the items.

Dela Cerna said that Villaver still did not give them any names of his supplier and said that he only accepts the items dropped off in a set place.

As of this posting, Dela Cerna said that they are preparing to file charges for violation of section 5 and 11 (selling and possession of illegal drugs) of the Republic Act 9165 against Villaver. /bmjo

