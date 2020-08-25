Olango Island has a new police station

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A new police station was unveiled in Barangay Talima on Olango Island, Lapu-Lapu City on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan attended the inauguration and turning over ceremony together with Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), and Police Colonel Clarito Baja, chief of Lapu-Lapu Police Station.

The two-storey police station, estimated to be 500 square meters, was put up through the efforts of both the police and the the local government unit of Lapu-Lapu City.

Ferro said the new police station is expected to strengthen the police force in the area. He expects police assigned in the village to put more effort in helping the community now they have a new police station.

“They should exert more effort to serve and protect the people of Olango,” said Ferro.

LLCPO Chief Baja said that the new police station is also expected to boost the morale of his police personnel.

Taking cue from Ferro, Baja directed the policemen in the barangay to double their efforts and enhance their police operations and crime prevention activities to maintain the peace and order on the island.

“We expect good service for Olangohanons. They now have a conducive working environment,” said Baja.

Baja said that the initiative to build a new police station started last year and was finished last week with the help of the Lapu-Lapu City LGU. /bmjo

