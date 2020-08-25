DOH logs 2,965 new COVID-19 cases; total now at 197,164

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, recorded 2,965 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, bringing the Philippines’ total to 197,164.

The latest data from the DOH showed that of the total number of infections, 61,730 are considered as active cases.

Of the new number of infections, 1,575 were from Metro Manila, 237 from Negros Occidental, 151 from Laguna, 129 from Cavite, and 95 from Batangas.

There were also 368 new recoveries, bringing the total number of patients who successfully recovered from the respiratory disease to 132,396.

However, the country’s COVID-19 death toll shot up to 3,038 after an additional 34 deaths.

The DOH noted that it has updated the outcome of seven cases. Six of the cases were previously reported as deaths, of which five were updated as recovered cases.

One case, meanwhile, was previously reported as a recovered case, but was later updated as a fatality after final validation, the DOH added. [ac]