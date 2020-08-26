Pagasa: LPA east of Eastern Samar may intensify

MANILA, Philippines — A low-pressure area east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar may develop into a tropical depression in the next five to seven days, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration said Wednesday.

The LPA was last located 915 kilometers east of Guiuan town but currently does not affect the weather in any part of the country, Pagasa weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said in a 4 a.m. forecast.

“Sa susunod na mga araw, posible itong magdala ng pag-ulan sa eastern section ng southern Luzon, Visayas at Mindanao. Posible din itong mag-develop into a tropical depression within the next five to seven days,” Bulquerin added.

(In the coming days, it may bring rains in the eastern section of southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. It may also develop into a tropical depression within the next five to seven days.)

According to Pagasa’s forecast, Ilocos provinces, Batanes, and Babuyan Islands will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience fair weather, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rainshowers due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

Bulquerin said the isolated rainshowers will most likely occur in the afternoon or evening.

Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:

Metro Manila: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 16 to 23 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 27 to 34 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 27 to 33 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 27 to 33 degrees Celsius