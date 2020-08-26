Talisay prepares for deployment of over 100 more contact tracers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 22 contact tracing teams will be added to Talisay City’s 22 existing teams to fastrack the identification of coronavirus disease affected residents.

Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas said that 110 officials and personnel coming from the city’s 22 barangays underwent training by the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, and will be deployed to the barangays soon.

“I am glad that aside from frontline personnel assigned in our barangays, even our barangay captains participated in the training,” said the mayor.

Gullas said that the city’s contact tracing activities also function as a “shield” against the spread of the infection, something the city is working hard to control now that its active cases are already down to 25.

After the 110 barangay personnel complete their training, Talisay City will be having a total of 44 contact tracing teams that consist of policemen, health workers, and personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

Gullas is confident that by having various contact training and well-equipped isolation centers will help the city keep its low COVID-19 count and eventually lead to the eradication of the cases of the infection in the coming days.

“We just want to be prepared for the worst and at the same time hoping and praying for the best. Preparing for the worst means investing in contact tracing and isolation,” said the mayor. / dcb