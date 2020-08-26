DOH warns vs use of anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, warned against the use of anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin to treat COVID-19, noting that the drug has yet to get approval as a treatment for coronavirus patients.

“I just like to warn those people who are are giving this off label drugs na tinatawag natin. Off label siya kasi prinoduce siya for another purpose. Hindi po dapat tayo sumusbok ng ganito hangga’t hindi po tayo nagkakaroon ng approval ng FDA (Food and Drug Administration) at saka ng ethics review board,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online media forum.

“So I am just warning those doctors who are doing this without undergoing through the regulatory process, dahil ito ay maaaring makasama sa kababayan natin dahil wala pa naman tayong sapat na ebidensya na itong Ivermectin ay maaaring gamitin para sa COVID-19 o para mag-prevent ng COVID-19,” she added.

The Health official pointed out that aside from parasitic infections, Ivermectin is used for external parasites like lice and other skin conditions.

As of Tuesday, there are 197,164 confirmed coronavirus infections nationwide, of which, 132,396 are recoveries. Meanwhile, 3,018 have so far died of the respiratory illness. [ac]

