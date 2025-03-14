EJK victim’s mom: Rodrigo Duterte arrest is more than a win for her

MANILA, Philippines – For Nanette Castillo, calling former president Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest, just a victory is an understatement.

Castillo, who manages the main branch of Silingan Coffee inside Cubao Expo in Quezon City, said in jest to reporters who dropped by the coffee shop Tuesday night that she wanted to throw a street party upon finding out that Duterte was handed an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court mainly due to the extrajudicial killings (EJKs) that took place during his reign as the Philippines’ chief executive.

“Yung tawagin na panalo yun, overrated yun. Yung reaction ko, kung pwede lang talaga na lahat ng nagdadaan, ililibre ko ng pagkain at alukin ko ng drinks sa sobrang saya ko. Kung pwede lang isara yung isang kalye at magpa-party ako dito at maglabas ng karaoke,” Castillo said.

(Calling it a victory is overrated. My reaction was so much happiness that I wished I would treat everyone passing by to free food and offered them drinks. I wish I am allowed to close an entire street and throw a karaoke party there)

She had all the reasons for her wishful thinking.

READ:

Day of reckoning comes for Duterte

EJK victims’ mom: Duterte arrest not enough as Dela Rosa, Albayalde still free

Rodrigo Duterte, ICC appearance, his first one set for Friday – court

Unknown assailants gunned down Castillo’s son Aldrin on Oct. 2, 2017 along Herbosa Street in Manila, and right on the said date exactly a year later, it was her nephew’s turn to be killed.

Both casualties were linked to illegal drug use, although it was never confirmed, making them two of thousands of people who fell prey to the dreaded side of Duterte’s infamous war on drugs.

Since the EJKs were considered a crime against humanity, the Philippine National Police, a member of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), helped serve the ICC’s warrant of arrest right after Duterte arrived from Hong Kong upon joining his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, in her trip there.

“Matagal na naming hinihintay na ito mahuli siya. Walong taon na. Ngayon, baka maniwala uli ako na gumagana ang hustisya sa Pilipinas. Baka pa lang kasi nahuli pa lang eh. Di pa nakukulong. Baka manumbalik yung pagtitiwala ko sa hustisya sa Pilipinas,” Castillo said.

(We are waiting for eight years for him to be caught. Now, I may believe again that justice in the Philippines is working. Just maybe because he was just caught and not yet imprisoned. Maybe, my trust in the Philippine justice system returns)

Just step one

Castillo’s quest for justice gained a huge headstart with Duterte’s arrest.

“Finally, nagkaroon na ng unang hakbang para sa pagkamit ng hustisya,” Castillo added.

(There is a first step to get justice)

She then called on the other families of EJK victims to hold on as the quest continued.

Castillo also downplayed what former presidential daughter Kitty Duterte claimed about her dad’s health weakening amid the tension about his arrest.

“Nanghihina siya? Pakainin niyo ng balut,” Castillo said, drawing more laughs inside the coffee shop.

(He is weakening? Give him balut to eat)

According to myths, balut could strengthen knees, making the duck egg-based snack a running joke among injured or sick people.

Turning serious, Castillo further downplayed Duterte’s health condition, saying he looked 100 percent fit when he spoke in front of the Hong Kong crowd over the weekend.

“Noong nasa Hong Kong siya, nagmumura siya doon sa meeting ng [Filipino community] doon. Nakarating pa siya ng Hong Kong. Kung nanghihina siya, di dapat siya nag-attend doon. Nanahimik siya dito sa bahay niya,” Castillo said.

(When he was in Hong Kong, he threw cusses during his meeting with the Filipino community. If his health condition is weakening, he should have not attended the meeting there in Hong Kong. He should have stayed quietly in his home)

She added that she was already too used to seeing politicians suddenly coming in sick whenever facing trials.

A dream finally coming true

Castillo then remembered her dreams of talking with Aldrin as if he was still alive.

“Pag nananaginip ako, niyayakap niya ako at sinasabi, ‘Magiging OK ang lahat, Ma,” Nanette said.

(When I dream, he hugs me and says, ‘Everything will be OK, Ma.)

She then believes her son should be happy now that Duterte has been arrested.

“Lagi kong sinasabi sa kanya, ‘Konting tiis na lang,'” the matriarch added.

(I always tell him in my dreams, ‘Just be patient)

She also hopes that everyone involved in letting the war on drugs blow out of proportion would be convicted at the local level if the ICC acquits them and that those incumbent barangay chairmen who supported the war would lose in their reelection bid.

A big discount for a big win

Silingan Coffee was founded in 2021 by Jun Santiago and members of the Respond and Break the Silence Against the Killings movement, a group that vehemently opposed the war on drugs and other human rights violations.

Silingan provided a livelihood for families of EJK victims, including Castillo, who now lives in Novaliches.

Silingan now has mobile stores near the Redemptorist Church in Paranaque—Santiago is a Redemptorist Brother—and inside the De La Salle University campus in Manila, among others.

After Duterte was arrested, Silingan announced a 50 percent discount on all of its drinks throughout the afternoon in all its branches, and the main store here was flocked with coffee drinkers who took advantage of the price slash until closing time.

Consider this huge discount the coffee shop’s way of celebrating Duterte’s arrest and his eventual transfer to The Hague, Netherlands, which, for those whose lives have changed due to the EJKs, is a huge win already. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP