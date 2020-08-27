Rain showers, thunderstorms expected over Metro Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Metro Cebu will have cloudy skies with chances of rain showers and thunderstorms throughout Thursday, August 27, 2020, the state weather bureau reported.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) said Central Visayas will not be affected by a low-pressure area (LPA) spotted over 900 kilometers east of Daet, Camarines Sur.

But added that damp weather in Metro Cebu is expected on Thursday due to isolated rain showers and localized thunderstorms.

“Metro Cebu will have partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers and localized thunderstorms,” said Jomar Eclarino, weather specialist of Pagasa-Mactan.

He also said that based on their current models, Central Visayas will not be directly affected by the nearby LPA.

“The trough of the LPA, as of now, will only affect areas in Eastern Visayas,” added Eclarino.

The LPA was last spotted 925 kilometers east of Daet, Camarines Norte, based on the 4 a.m. weather forecast of Pagasa. /bmjo

READ MORE: Trough of LPA to bring cloudy skies, rainshowers in Visayas, Mindanao areas