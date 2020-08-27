Indulge more at Waterfront Mactan

Currently, there are five items on the menu available for order including Brazo de Crema y Yema and Avocado Pie, which are quickly becoming the guests’ favorite.

As you always come first, the dessert line will be evolving as Chef Tristan will be adding more and more items, tuning in to the customers’ preferences and tastes. These sweet little treats are available at UNO which is open daily from 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM for all Lapu-Lapu City Residents.

And just as the Best Airport Hotel in Asia adapts to the new normal, these sweet little treats are available for pick-up and delivery through foodpanda!

Don’t have foodpanda? You may order these delicate sweet treats and other hearty UNO menu items with just a chat or a call away! Shoot a message to Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino Facebook page, or ring us at (032) 340-4888 from 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM, place your orders and note the schedule for pick-up.

Drive up to the hotel lobby at your scheduled pick-up time and have your order brought out to you! Meticulously prepared food using the highest standards of preparation and packaging is that easy to order now!