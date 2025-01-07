PH sports mourns stabbing to death of Mervin Guarte

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The entire Philippine sports community is mourning the death of two-time SEA gold medalist Mervin Guarte who was stabbed on Monday in Calapan, Oriental Mindoro. He was 32.

Guarte, widely regarded as one of the pioneers of obstacle course racing in the country, was a pillar of the Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation. His sudden death has left a huge void in a sport he helped elevate since its rise in 2018.

According to police reports, Mervin Guarte was resting in his living room in the early hours of Monday when an unidentified assailant stabbed him in the chest. Despite managing to call for help and being rushed to the nearest hospital, the wounds proved fatal.

The Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation, led by President Alberto Agra, mourned Mervin Guarte’s untimely passing. In a statement, the federation described him as a passionate athlete who inspired the obstacle racing community and was deeply cherished by his family and peers.

Guarte’s journey from being a middle-distance running champion to a decorated obstacle course racer showcased his versatility and determination. His achievements as an athlete were matched by his commitment to serving the nation as a member of the Philippine Air Force.

Among those who expressed their sorrow was Cebuana Olympian marathoner Mary Joy Tabal, who remembered Guarte as a friend and an exceptional competitor.

“I met Mervin Guarte during the early years of my running career, and he quickly became a dear friend with an honest heart,” Tabal wrote on social media.

“He was full of potential, a hardworking athlete who transitioned from being a champion runner to a champion OCR athlete. It’s deeply sad and heartbreaking to hear about his unjust passing—too soon, too painful. Gone too soon, Mervin. Thank you for serving the country and bringing home medals. You will always be remembered.”

The outpouring of grief extended beyond the obstacle course racing community.

Messages of condolences came from prominent athletes, including Olympic boxing medalists Eumir Marcial and Nesthy Petecio and world-renowned pole vaulter EJ Obiena. Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham Tolentino also sympathized with Guarte’s family.

