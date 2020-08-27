Celebrate Mooncake Festival with Waterfront

Waterfront Cebu’s famous mooncakes are back just in time for the hotel’s month-long celebration of one of the most auspicious festivals in the world.

Starting August 28, about a month before the actual celebration of the said festival, the premier city hotel offers a wide and delectable array of assorted mooncakes that you can choose from and enjoy in the comforts of your home or wherever you are.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is a harvest festival celebrated across China and other East Asian countries like Singapore and Vietnam. It is considered as the second largest Chinese festival next to the Chinese New Year.

It is also known as the Moon Festival because based on the Chinese Lunar Calendar, the festival takes place on the 15th day of the 8th lunar month when the moon is at its roundest and brightest. This year, the whole Chinese community will be celebrating it on the first day of October.

And to be in one with the yearly celebration, Tin Gow, Waterfront Cebu’s award-winning Chinese restaurant, offers once again Master Chef Low’s wide selection of flavorful mooncakes that features classic flavors you can choose from such as Lotus, Red Bean, and Ube, which you can get at only PHP 250.00 each.

Wait, there’s more! This year, Executive Pastry Chef Arjay whips up three new local flavors to make the celebrations more enjoyable. For only PHP 150.00 each, get a taste of his tablea, pastillas, and coconut mooncakes.

Why not try out all the different flavors of our well-loved Chinese baked treats and avail of our Box of 6 at PHP 1,000.00? Bring it home or give it out as a gift. We know it’s going to be a hit!

What are you waiting for? Call (032) 232-6888 (local 8208) to place your orders one (1) day in advance (available for pick-up and delivery). The hotel is open for pick-up daily from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Avail of the hotel’s free delivery service for a minimum of PHP 1,500.00 worth of orders.

