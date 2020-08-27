Fewer quarantine violators in Cebu City’s 4th week under GCQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City police have reported fewer quarantine violators as the city entered its 4th week under general community quarantine (GCQ).

Data from Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) showed that they had apprehended a total of 271 individuals, who did not comply with the minimum health standards from August 16 to August 26.

Of this number, more than half 164 were caught for not having quarantine passes when going outside of their houses. Fifty-four others were rounded up for not wearing face masks while 43 more were caught not following the curfew schedule.

CCPO also said they apprehended at least 10 individuals for failure to follow social distancing protocols.

The figures posted by police were lower than those in the previous period or from August 1 to August 15. During Cebu City’s first two weeks under GCQ, police rounded up a total of 1,525 people not following quarantine rules.

Officials from CCPO earlier said that they noticed a drop in the number of quarantine violators, and attributed this to various reasons such as increased awareness on health protocols and the recent enactment of an ordinance penalizing those not following such rules.

