NBI-CEVRO nets HVT, vows to turn heat on in war on drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas Region Office (NBI-CEVRO) vows to intensify their campaign against illegal drugs.

This is to follow the mandate of the NBI headquarters in the National Capital Region.

“We will intensify our drug campaign based from the instruction from our higher ups in Manila, to give highest priority in our campaign against illegal drugs,” said Executive Officer Arnel Pura of NBI-CEVRO.

Pura said that they would be working in coordination with their counterparts in law enforcement to chase those who would be involved in illegal drugs.

In line with this directive from NBI headquarters, the NBI-CEVRO were able to arrest their first high-value target (HVT) involved in illegal drugs during their operation on August 27, 2020 at around 7 p.m. along N. Escario Street, Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Roldan Tacsan, 44, from Barangay Inayawan in Cebu City who works as a messenger of a private company.

At least 36.8 grams of suspected shabu worth P250,000 was confiscated from Tacsan.

According to Pura, it took them four days of surveillance before conducting the buy-bust operation.

He also said that they started monitoring the suspect after receiving a reliable information that a drug transaction would take place sometime in August 27 in a parking area of an establishment along N. Escario Street.

“We coordinated with our asset and yun, a drug transaction transpired based on the given information of our informant,” said Pura.

As of this time, Tacsan is being held at the NBI-CEVRO detention facility pending the filing of appropriate charges in court./dbs