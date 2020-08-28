Santander issues EO mandating face shields by Sept. 1

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The local government of Santander town in southern Cebu has issued an executive order (EO) mandating the wearing of face shields in public places starting September 1.

The EO, dated August 18, 2020, and signed by Mayor Marites Buscato, directed all individuals in Santander to wear face shields on top of the mandatory wearing of face masks.

“Violators shall be meted with appropriate action, in accordance with relevant laws and regulations,” portions of the EO read.

“It should be emphasized that the foremost concern behind this additional protocol is to protect and ensure the health and safety of the constituents from this dreaded virus that already infected millions around the world,” it added.

Santander’s new law applies to all workers of business establishments, employees of government and private offices, vendors of public markets, drivers and passengers of public utility vehicles (PUVs), and those allowed to be back-riders of motorcycles.

It also directed business establishments, government and private offices where people usually transact to impose a ‘no face shield, no face mask, no entry’ policy.

“All persons buying essentials at public markets, supermarkets, grocery stores, and those transacting business with public offices or private establishments are (also) mandated to wear face shields and face masks before entering the vicinity,” the EO added.

Law enforcers, disaster and rescue personnel, and health officers in Santander were ‘enjoined to enforce’ the new order.

Santander is a fourth-class municipality located at the southernmost tip of Cebu province. /dbs