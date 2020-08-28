Pasil Fish Market to reopen at midnight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Pasil Fish Market has officially reopened to market-goers at 12 midnight on Saturday, August 29, 2020. This after three months of closure to due to the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the nearby settlements.

Market Administrator Ervin Cabales said that to ensure that health protocols would be maintained especially social distancing, the stalls would be arranged with at least three meters distance each.

The ambulant vendors will stay at the Phase 1 market while the retailers will stay at the Phase 2 market.

Cabales assured that all areas of the market were now well lit after the mayor ordered the lighting of Pasil Fish Market to ensure the safety of both vendors and market-goers.

He also assured that there were also handwashing areas for regular disinfection, monitoring for social distancing, and other anti-COVID-19 measures.

“Kani tanan, ato gyod ning gibuhat para sa kaayohan sa atong mga mamalitay ug mamaligya. (All of these we do for the safety of our market-goers and our market vendors),” said Cabales.

Around 100 ambulant vendors and 50 retailers will be allowed to sell in the market from Tuesdays to Sundays by utilizing the Carbon Market schedule based on the first letter of the family name of the market-goer.

Face masks will also be required inside the market as well as quarantine passes.

Cabales urged the public to behave and observe proper health protocols when going to the Pasil Fish Market starting tomorrow. /dbs