In Photos: Cebu City tanods to get new uniforms

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Barangays tanods in Cebu City will already be sporting a new look after they receive their new uniforms.

A total of 1, 600 barangay peace and safety officers (BPSO) will soon be wearing their new uniforms that include a long-sleeved t-shirt, cargo pants, cap, belt and buckle, and handcuffs. Each of them will also be given a stick for their use.

Councilor Franklyn Ong, president of the Liga ng mga Barangay -Cebu City Chapter, led the distribution of the uniforms to the barangays captain of the city’s 80 barangay this Saturday morning, August 29, at the Plaza Sugbu grounds.

“This is a project of the LnB Cebu City Chapter headed by ABC President Franklyn Ong, in partnership with Cebu City Government headed by Mayor Edgardo Labella,” said an advisory that was posted on the LnB’s Facebook page.

It added that “strict observance of minimum health protocols was observed” during the distribution of the uniforms.

LnB only invited the barangay captain and one BPSO representative during the turnover of the new uniforms.

Photos below are courtesy of the Liga ng mga Barangay – Cebu City Chapter: