PH records 213,131 total COVID-19 cases as recoveries reach 135K

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Saturday logged 3,637 additional cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), increasing the total infection count of the respiratory disease to 213,131.

Of the total reported cases, the Department of Health (DOH) said 74,611 are active cases.

The DOH also documented a total of 135,101 recoveries, including 655 new recoveries.

Meanwhile, 94 new COVID-19 related deaths were recorded nationwide, bringing the death toll to 3,419.

Of the newly-reported deaths, 81 or 86 percent occurred in August; 12 or 13 percent in July; and one in June.

NCR still top region

Metro Manila recorded 1,648 additional infections of the coronavirus disease followed by Calabarzon with 560 new cases while Central Luzon reported 222 more cases.

The new COVID-19 cases were collected from records of 102 out of 110 operational molecular laboratories.

DOH also said 50 duplicates, including 16 recoveries, were removed from the total caseload.

COVID-19 first emerged in Wuhan City, in China’s Hubei province in late 2019.

For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. However, it can cause serious illnesses such as pneumonia in older adults and people with existing health issues.

