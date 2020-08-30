Sinulog 2021 to push through if…

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella on Sunday, August 30, confirmed that the city will push through with the Sinulog celebration next year if “things normalize.”

Labella was referring to the city government’s effort to win its war against the coronavirus disease so it could already focus on the implementation of its recovery plans.

In a phone interview with CDN Digital, Labella expressed optimism that everything will already be back to normal in the coming months.

“Yes, there will be Sinulog 2021 if things normalize,” he said.

Labella said that the 2021 Sinulog Festival is an important part of the quincentenary celebration of the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines, the circumnavigation of the globe, and the battle of Mactan.

But while the city government is bent on pushing with the annual festival, one of the country’s grandest and largest festivals, innovations will have to be introduced as a means of adapting to the new normal.

Labella said he already asked Vice Mayor Michael Rama and other officials of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) to develop innovations to ensure that the 2021 celebration will be safe for city residents and tourists alike.

A video showing a glimpse of the city’s post-pandemic Sinulog Festival is now making its rounds online.

Titled Break the Chain: The Arts Respond to COVID-19, An Awareness Campaign, the video was directed by Director Junjet Primor Jr. and endorsed by SFI Executive Director Jojo Labella, Cebu City Tourism Commission, Fort San Pedro Management, and Mayor Labella himself.

CDN Digital is yet to interview Vice Mayor Rama as of this posting.

The Sinulog Festival is a celebration that is held every third Sunday of January in honor of the Señor Sto. Niño. Millions crowd city streets at the Cebu City Sports Center to watch the different contingents perform. / dcb

